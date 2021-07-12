Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $150.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $150.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

