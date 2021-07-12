Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,589,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.73 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32.

