Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $103.19 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

