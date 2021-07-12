Scientific Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton Sells 3,100 Shares

Scientific Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $32,798.00.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

