Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

MTY traded up C$4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 246,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$25.88 and a one year high of C$68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -39.71.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

