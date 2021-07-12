Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of MTYFF traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.68. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

