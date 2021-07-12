Scotiabank Increases Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$0.40

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHERF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,749. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

