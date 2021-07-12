Scotiabank Increases Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$0.40

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SHERF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,749. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.
Sherritt International Company Profile
