Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 6,617.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 307.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

