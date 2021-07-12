Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $63,765.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00899406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

