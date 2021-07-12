Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.