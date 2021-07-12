Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NYSE:STX) Director Michael R. Cannon Sells 7,102 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NYSE:STX) Director Michael R. Cannon sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $692,302.96.

Shares of NYSE STX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,386. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

