Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NYSE:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NYSE:STX) to post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.62. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

In related news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $692,302.96.

Shares of NYSE STX traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.98. 1,358,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,386. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

