Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

ATI stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $196,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

