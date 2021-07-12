SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post $45.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the lowest is $45.02 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 71,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

