Secret (SCRT) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Secret has a market cap of $72.16 million and $548,173.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00384580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.43 or 0.01721732 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,251,373 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

