Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00896730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005436 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

