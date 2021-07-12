Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.
  • On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

Shares of SMLR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

