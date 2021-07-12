Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

Shares of SMLR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

