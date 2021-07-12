Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott Acquires 1,686 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,686 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $85,143.00.
Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares.
About Seneca Foods
