Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott Acquires 1,686 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,686 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $85,143.00.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.