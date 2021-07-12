Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott Buys 2,036 Shares

Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,983.24.

Seneca Foods stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.39. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

