Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) COO Sells $218,000.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $67,500.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $87,750.00.

Shares of SENS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,450,078. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

