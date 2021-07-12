Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.90 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.