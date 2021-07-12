Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.