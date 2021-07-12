Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Achieves $238,054.39

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $238,054.39 and approximately $69,054.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00899406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

