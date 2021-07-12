ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $564.60. 33,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.84 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.54.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.