Seth H. Z. Fischer Sells 12,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:SPPI) Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00.

NYSE:SPPI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,866. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.