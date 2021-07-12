Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson Sells 3,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

NYSE:STTK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. 86,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,043. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

