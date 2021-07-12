ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Sells $385,300.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $385,300.00.
NYSE SWAV traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.01. 260,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,020. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.