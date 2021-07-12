ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $181.55 and last traded at $181.57. Approximately 885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 416,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.26.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,191 shares of company stock worth $28,339,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

