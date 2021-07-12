ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

