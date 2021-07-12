Showcase (SHO) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $394,036.63 and approximately $165,365.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00112458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00158817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,260.64 or 1.00078784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.00962215 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars.

