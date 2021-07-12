ShowHand Tops One Day Volume of $5.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $62,867.28 and $5.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00895453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005475 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

