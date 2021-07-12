SHPING (SHPING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,960.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $987,421.82 and $24,960.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005404 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

