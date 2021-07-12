Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Lowered by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,538 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $253.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.71. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

