Silicon Motion Technology Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SIMO opened at $64.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.