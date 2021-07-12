SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SSNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,900.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $62,640.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 12,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 1,471 shares of the stock traded hands.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

