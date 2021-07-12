Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Major Shareholder Frederick G. Smith Sells 66,095 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 66,095 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,211,538.70. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SBGI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 542,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,588. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
