SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu Sells 2,200 Shares

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $212,828.00.

Shares of NYSE SITM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,949. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

