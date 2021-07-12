Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Trading 665.9% Higher

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI)’s share price traded up 665.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. 747,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 731% from the average session volume of 89,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

