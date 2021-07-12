Skycoin (SKY) Reaches Market Cap of $17.74 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002545 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $17.74 million and approximately $493,500.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00113669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00161094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,233.25 or 1.00131758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00956310 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

