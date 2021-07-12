Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel Sells $146,052.06 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $146,052.06.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,975. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Slack Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,155 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

