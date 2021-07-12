SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post sales of $342.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the lowest is $333.27 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after buying an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

