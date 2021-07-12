Small Love Potion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $164.51 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 102.9% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $144.77 million and $164.51 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.00891088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

