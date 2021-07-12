Smart Sand, Inc. (NYSE:SND) COO Sells $136,967.04 in Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NYSE:SND) COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04.

Shares of NYSE SND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.14. 105,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,617. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.