SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$30.44 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.49 and a 12-month high of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.00.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.