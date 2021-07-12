Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NYSE:SWBI) Director Sells $132,318.16 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NYSE:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $132,318.16.

SWBI traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $28.15. 78,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

