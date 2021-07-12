Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NYSE:SWBI) Director Sells $46,280.78 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NYSE:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78.

Shares of NYSE SWBI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. 2,216,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,492. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

