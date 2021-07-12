Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,282,113. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.