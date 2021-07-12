Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Increased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,007 shares during the period. Snap comprises about 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Snap worth $163,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $2,185,784.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,888,980 shares in the company, valued at $116,398,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,209,139 shares of company stock worth $261,815,984 over the last quarter.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $64.80. 304,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,216,586. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

