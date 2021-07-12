Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $269.22 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,069 shares of company stock worth $170,769,087. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.