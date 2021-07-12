SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00018033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $48,177.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00112223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00160456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,207.04 or 1.00445248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00956297 BTC.

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,448 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

