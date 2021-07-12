Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.